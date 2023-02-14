FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrest a teen on Feb. 13 related to an incident at Kimmons Middle School where police say someone threatened people with a gun.

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, two people had been targeted by a male who pointed a gun at them and threatened them before leaving the scene.

Police say the suspect is a 14-year-old male with a history of juvenile arrests. The release says police secured a warrant for aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

According to police, the teen was arrested without incident.

Police were made aware of the incident on Feb. 6 which was made during a basketball game. They say there were no injuries, but the game was canceled as a result.