FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrest two people on July 13 for the abuse and neglect of a dog.

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, Cierra Pulliam, 22, and David Asbury, 31, were arrested and are facing charges of felony aggravated cruelty to an animal and keeping unvaccinated dogs/animals.

The release says police received multiple citizen complaints regarding a dog in the backyard of a home on the 3900 block of Jenny Lind Road that was malnourished and had sores on its body.

Police say officers located the dog chained to a fence and the chain used to tether the dog for around two weeks caused a laceration.

The release says Pulliam and Asbury were arrested at the end of the investigation, and the animal was removed from the home to seek medical treatment.