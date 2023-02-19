FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Around 1 a.m., Fort Smith Police Department responded to several calls of shots fired in the 2100 block of Brooken Hill, according to a press release.

The investigation showed that someone pulled into a parking lot where they exchanged gunfire with another person before speeding away west on Brooken Hill Road, FSPD said.

“Officers responded to the scene and discovered that no one had been reported injured,” the report states. “However, extensive property damage was reported.”

FSPD is asking residents and business owners to review their surveillance cameras, between 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. If they have any evidence that could assist officers they should contact police at 479-709-5100.