Fort Smith police chief comments on George Floyd murder

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Making news around the nation, the FBI is investigating the death of an African American man in Minneapolis after a video shows police kneeling on his neck.

Police were called to the scene because of a report of a fraudulent transaction at a deli.

Within minutes, a witness pulled out her phone and started recording a video.

In the video, George Floyd is on the ground in custody in handcuffs, struggling, telling officers he can’t breath.

Between four and five minutes into the video Floyd stops moving as the officer continues to kneel on his neck.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The four officers who were on scene have been fired.

In a video posted to the Fort Smith Police Department’s Facebook page, Chief Danny Baker explains how much Floyd’s death has weighed on his mind.