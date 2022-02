FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Members of the Fort Smith Police Department delivered food to residents during the winter storm on Thursday, Feb. 3.

FPD partnered with Antioch for Youth & Family and Evangel Temple to make the deliveries.

Authorities continue to urge residents to stay off the roads as conditions are slippery and dangerous.

If you have an emergency, call 911 or 479-709-5000 for non-life threatening emergencies.