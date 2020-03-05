Fort Smith Police Department announces death of K9 Kilo

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department announced the death of police K9 Kilo today.

Kilo had been sick the last few weeks, according to the police department. Kilo lived out his final days with Corporal Travis Watkins and his family.

Cpl. Watkins and Kilo began working together in January 2009 when Kilo was two-years-old.

Kilo served on the department for six years and worked on hundreds of narcotics cases that resulted in arrests and thousands of dollars in drug money seized.

Kilo retired in August 2016.