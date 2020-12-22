Fort Smith Police Department announces promotions

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department announced five “well-deserved” promotions to the ranks of Captain and Lieutenant on Tuesday, according to a release from Captain Wes Milam.

Captain Anthony Parkinson and Captain Wendall Sampson were selected and began their new assignments in Criminal Investigations and Patrol Operations, respectively, on Dec. 14, 2020.

Captain Anthony Parkinson

Captain Wendall Sampson

“The two high-level positions of Captain have remained vacant for the duration of my tenure as Chief,” said Fort Smith Chief of Police Danny Baker. “Despite the additional workload and responsibility this has placed on others, I believed it vitally important to make sure we had the right leaders in place. I am confident that we have found just those leaders with these promotions. Not only did they outperform their peers in the assessment process, but they have also consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and solid support of our vision. It is indeed an honor for me to welcome these gentlemen to these vital leadership roles.”

Lieutenant Steven Creek, Lieutenant Dillon Harris, and Lieutenant Lee McCabe were selected and will begin their new assignments in Patrol on December 28, 2020.