FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department reported that on February 10, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call from Arvest Bank about a forgery-in-progress.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Kali Anne Ellis, 36, and Darrell Allen Miller, 26, allegedly trying to cash a stolen check. Officers proceeded to search their car and found “suspicious documents” and brought the materials to the Police Department after consulting with detectives.

After investigating the materials, it was discovered that they had “been taken out of various mailboxes and vehicles,” according to police.

The materials consisted of checks, credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, IDs, drivers licenses, and W2 forms. So far, investigators have linked the pair to 58 cases with pending charges expected to include First Degree Forgery, Second Degree Forgery, Theft by Receiving, and others.