Fort Smith Police Department expands K-9 unit

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the River Valley, the Fort Smith Police Department is expanding its K-9 unit.

Officers Micheal Coder and Lauren Hendricks have completed both state and national training alongside their new K-9 companions.

Officer coder will be working alongside Ajax, a 17-month-old Malinois from the Czech Republic, and Officer Hendricks has been paired with a 2-year-old Malinois from Poland named Deelo.

“Part of being a K-9 officer is having intel on the streets. what better way to partner it up than with somebody whose goal is to get the narcotics off the street. So I spot ’em and he (K-9) does the rest,” Hendricks said.

Both dogs are trained in narcotics detection and criminal apprehension.

