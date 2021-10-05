Fort Smith Police Department holds National Night Out to promote crime, drug awareness

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is working to build relationships with the community.

The department held it’s National Night Out event October 5 at Central Mall parking lot.

The purpose of the event is to promote awareness for crime, drugs, and violence prevention and education.

Officer Robyn Shoptaw with FSPD says last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, so they pulled out all the stops this year.

“We get to come and bring all our toys and we get to show you who we are, you get to talk to us one on one and we are also recruiting,” Shoptaw said. “If you’re looking for a job, our recruiting team is here.”

FSPD also had other agencies and organizations participate including the Fort Smith Fire Department and Fort Smith EMS, the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, the United Way of Fort Smith, and The Salvation Army.