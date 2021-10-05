Fort Smith Police Department holds National Night Out to promote crime, drug awareness

News
Posted: / Updated:
Fort Smith Police Departments Information Desk Hours Changing_8119188944903555707

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is working to build relationships with the community.

The department held it’s National Night Out event October 5 at Central Mall parking lot.

The purpose of the event is to promote awareness for crime, drugs, and violence prevention and education.

Officer Robyn Shoptaw with FSPD says last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, so they pulled out all the stops this year.

“We get to come and bring all our toys and we get to show you who we are, you get to talk to us one on one and we are also recruiting,” Shoptaw said. “If you’re looking for a job, our recruiting team is here.”

FSPD also had other agencies and organizations participate including the Fort Smith Fire Department and Fort Smith EMS, the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, the United Way of Fort Smith, and The Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers