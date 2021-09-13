Fort Smith Police Department honors dispatch workers

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department honored its dispatch center workers September 13.

This comes after the center was recently re-certified by the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The department has met this level for the past 14 years.

Police Chief Danny Baker says reaching this milestone is a team effort.

“Maintaining this long-standing bench mark of excellence has only been possible through the commitment and hard work of our dedicated 911 operators, supervisors and managers and the members of our team.”

Chief Baker presented Capt. Wes Milam, who is the support services division commander, the “Calea” Public Safety Communication Accreditation Award.

