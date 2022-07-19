FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On the afternoon of July 19, the Fort Smith Police Department issued a warning to the community regarding a string of recent burglaries that have targeted women in their vehicles.

“Multiple motor vehicle burglaries have occurred within a short timespan where unknown offenders have targeted vehicles driven by women after they park and leave their vehicles unattended in parking lots,” the department stated in a press release. “Those vehicles then had the windows broken and valuables stolen.”

The department also reminded everyone to keep vehicles locked with any valuables out of sight.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 479-709-5125.