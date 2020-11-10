Fort Smith Police Department launches pre-arrest diversion program

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is teaming up with a local organization to keep criminals from reoffending.

Harbor House Recovery Center paired up with FSPD to create the Fort Smith Pre-Arrest Diversion program.

Today was the first day for the diversion program.

Aric Mitchell with FSPD said the program allows non-violent offenders to get help instead of going to jail.

“We will have individuals that are not violent individuals but they may have committed a misdemeanor crime, if they are not a serious threat to themselves or the public then we’re giving them the option of being able to seek behavioral health or addiction treatment through HH instead of taking them to jail,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the program will allow for offenders in the community to get a second chance and get some help they may need.