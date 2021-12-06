Fort Smith Police Department promotes officers

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some of Fort Smith’s police officers rise in the ranks December 6.

Aric Mitchell with the department says it was able to promote two lieutenants and six sergeants.

Some of them have already been filling these roles, but the department was able to celebrate their accomplishments.

“Every one of these men started as a patrol officer at some point so they know what it’s like out there,” Mitchell said. “They’re experienced with citizen contacts. They’ve walked into a variety of different situations both good and high-stress and they’ve proven themselves in the those regards.”

Mitchell says the officers’ families deserve some recognition as well, for their amazing support in backing their loved ones in blue.