FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department released surveillance video on June 13 of two men suspected of trying to break into an ATM at Simmons Bank on Rogers Avenue.

Police say the break-in attempt on June 11 was not successful, but did damage the ATM.

If anyone has any information on who the two men are, call Fort Smith police at 479-709-5100.