FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are searching for a suspect connected to a robbery that took place at The Point convenience store at 1116 Grand Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the press release, witnesses saw a male subject enter the store and go behind the counter. When confronted, the suspect put his hand in the pocket of his hoodie suggesting he had a gun and told the clerk to open the cash register.

If you have any information that can be of assistance, please notify the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.