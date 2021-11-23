Fort Smith Police Department’s crisis intervention unit on standby for the holidays

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The crisis intervention unit at the Fort Smith Police Department is gearing up to help people during the holidays.

The CIU helps people going through a mental health crisis receive treatment instead of going to jail.

Officer Cheri Taylor says with the holidays approaching, more help is needed from the CIU for people all across the River Valley.

“If people do not have family members or lost family members, sometimes they get depressed around the holiday times, we want them to reach out to us if there’s anything we can do,” Taylor said.

Taylor says if someone is needing help, not just on the holidays, they are encouraged to call Fort Smith police dispatch and ask to speak with someone from the crisis intervention unit.