FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 3 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Fort Smith police responded to a call that resulted in discovering a dead woman in a creek.

According to a report from the department, the initial call was from a local retailer reporting “a subject in crisis.” The female in question reportedly fled the location and police found her body in a creek near Y Street and Wheeler Avenue.

An investigation is underway, and the police will release more information when it becomes available. Fort Smith police advise motorists to avoid the area where the body was found and consider alternate travel routes if possible.

The woman has not yet been identified.