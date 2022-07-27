FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police hold active shooter training sessions for new cadets on July 27.

In a news release, the Fort Smith Police Department said recent events have emphasized the need for active shooter training.

Graduates of the department’s citizens police academy were on hand to help give the exercise an added element of authenticity.

Law enforcement agencies from around the state have been using different training strategies in response to the number of mass shootings around the country including active shooter exercises.