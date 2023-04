FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on April 4 at the 1000 block of N. 46th Street.

According to police, the incident occurred outside a home, and one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting appears to be isolated with no threat to the public.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.