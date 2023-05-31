FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are investigating a shooting at N. 37th Street.

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, a 34-year-old man was transported to a local hospital. The status of his injuries is unknown.

Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public. No arrests have been made.

The release says more information will be released when available and appropriate.

Police say if anyone has any information that can assist in the investigation, contact Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 or dial 911 for emergencies.