FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police respond to a shooting on the 4600 block of Yorkshire Drive that sent one person to the hospital on November 3.

According to police, the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time, and that more information will be released when it becomes available.

Union Christian Academy went into lockdown around 2:15 p.m. due to the shooting, according to superintendent Ricky Massengale. Massengale says the school went back to normal operations in 25 minutes and that there was never any danger to the students.

Sheri Cooper with Fort Smith Schools says Kimmons Middle School also went into a brief lockdown due to the shooting until it verified there was no threat.

If anyone has any information that can assist police, call 479-709-5100 or 911 if it is an emergency.

