Fort Smith police investigate vehicle striking pedestrian

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman was struck by a truck early Tuesday morning, July 23, on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith.

According to Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell, a woman was hit by a vehicle at 5:07 a.m. on Rogers Avenue in front of Benson’s Grill.

Mitchell says that the woman suffered several abrasions and a laceration to the head. She was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

An accident reconstruction investigator is still trying to determine the circumstances around the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say to expect traffic delays in the area.