FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are investigating two dead dogs left by the road in trash bags.

According to a tweet by the Fort Smith Police Department, police responded to an instance of 2 dead dogs left in trash bags near the intersection of 5100 Rogers Avenue on November 22.

FS Police are investigating an instance of 2 deceased dogs left in trash bags near intersection of 5100 Rogers Ave. on Monday, Nov. 22. FSPD takes animal cruelty very seriously and will seek charges to the fullest extent of the law. (1/2) — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) November 24, 2021

The department asks if anyone has information on the investigation, they can call (479) 709-5000.