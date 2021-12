FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are investigating a fatal accident December 30 involving a vehicle and a moped.

According to a tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department, the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jenny Lind Road and S. V Street.

The driver of the moped was pronounced dead shortly after the accident.

Reconstruction will be on scene for the next few hours. Police ask drivers to consider other routes.