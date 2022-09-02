FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are investigating a death at a hotel on September 2.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, officers responded to a report of a body found at a hotel in the 7600 block of Phoenix Avenue.

The release says bystanders found the body of a 60-year-old white man.

The hotel staff reported the body to the police.

An investigation is underway, according to the release. More information will be released when available. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, call 479-709-5000.