FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in the 2300 block of Johnson Street.

According to a tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department, one man was shot. No arrests have been made.

BREAKING: Non-fatal shooting in the 2300 block of Johnson St., one male victim, no arrests have been made. Investigation is underway. More info will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/Uqmodbqa5s — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) October 7, 2021

Police say an investigation is underway. More information will be released when available.

