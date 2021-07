FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in the 900 block of Raleigh Street on Friday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell, the investigation has just begun, and more information will be released as the department is able.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FSPD Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 709-5100.

