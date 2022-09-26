FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department will host its National Night Out event at Central Mall on October 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Central Mall.

According to a press release from Fort Smith police, the event will take place at the former parking lot of the former Sears.

The release says National Night Out allows police to build relationships between neighbors and law enforcement.

The event had close to 800 attendees in 2021, according to the release. It will feature door prizes, multiple law enforcement agencies, community resources, demonstrations, free hot dogs and drinks, kids’ activities, bounce houses, and a dunk tank.