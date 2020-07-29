Fort Smith Police launch tool to track mentally impaired, at-risk people

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police launch a new tool to track mentally impaired and other at-risk people.

The vulnerable persons database is now available.

The police department said the database is a step to help deescalate situations and get people the help they need.

This database is entirely voluntary.

Police say it will not be used to track criminal behavior.

“Photographs, descriptions, trigger effects that may escalate or deescalate a person. That way the officers in the field can have instant information of patterns, what locations they like to go, what they actually look like,” said Capt. Daniel Grubbs, FSPD Patrol Field Operatiosn Commander.

