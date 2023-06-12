FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —- Fort Smith Police are looking for two suspects in an attempted ATM robbery over the weekend.

The unsuccessful attempt left significant property damage, police said.

Police are offering an award to anyone who with information. Call 479-709-5100 to be reward-eligible (up to $1,000), tips must be submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME, according to a press release.

Police believe that the individuals are connected to an attempted ATM theft that occurred in the early morning hours of June 11 at Simmons Bank, 4200 Rogers Avenue.