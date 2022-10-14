FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in the 7500 block of Jenny Lind Road on October 14.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, this is the second incident involving the theft of a vehicle by a white man brandishing a firearm in the last week.

Police say the suspect was described as wearing a face mask that covered the lower half of his face with a gray sweatshirt tied around his waist.

If anyone has any information related to the incident, police ask to call 479-709-5100 or dial 911 for emergencies.

The release says the investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.