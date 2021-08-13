Fort Smith police looking for bank robbery suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a man they believe to be a suspect in a bank robbery.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police were called to Centennial Bank on 5801 Rogers Avenue at 2:20 p.m. for a bank robbery that had just occurred.

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department, Facebook

Police say the person responsible ordered people to give him all the money in the registers.

The man escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was wearing a mask, jeans, and a denim shirt. He was carrying a Walmart sack.

Police say he was described as a white male in his 50s.

If anyone has information that could lead to his identification, contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at 479-709-5100 or dial 911.