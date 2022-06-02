FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for assistance identifying a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a criminal mischief incident.

According to a report from the police, on May 14 at approximately 7 p.m., two female subjects entered a Dillard’s fitting room with 17 bathing suits. They paid for one bathing suit with cash and then left the store.

It was later discovered by an employee cleaning out the fitting room that the remaining bathing suits had been left on the floor. The employee grabbed the pile off the floor before realizing that the subjects had defecated and urinated on the swimwear.

Camera surveillance footage captured the subjects allegedly responsible, and now the police need to identify them. If you have any information that can assist the investigation, please call 479-709-5000. Reward-eligible tips (up to $1,000) must be submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.