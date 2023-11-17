FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident that occurred on November 16.

According to a press release, the Fort Smith Police Department is looking for a black Ford Platinum or King Ranch four-door truck in connection to the accident on Rogers Avenue.

Police say the truck will have heavy damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.

According to a crash report, the accident happened around 11:43 p.m. at 5672 Rogers Avenue.

The report says John Stephens, 21, and a female passenger were headed west in a 2011 Honda on Rogers Avenue in the outside lane. The driver of the Ford was headed east on Rogers and started to make a left turn into a shopping center parking lot in front of the Honda.

According to the report, the Honda hit the Ford on the passenger side. Both the Stephens and the passenger were thrown from the Honda.

The report says the Ford then fled the scene before officers arrived on scene.

According to the report, Stephens was killed in the crash, but the passenger survived. Stephens’ body was taken to the Sebastian County Coroner’s Office. The injured passenger was taken to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.

The report says the weather was clear and road conditions were dry.

If anyone has any information regarding the accident, contact Fort Smith police at 479-709-5100.