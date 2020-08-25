Fort Smith police looking for information about murder

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are looking for more information on the August 17 shooting death of 18-year-old Averill James.

The crime happened at 5221 Johnson St. in Fort Smith.

If you have any information that can lead to the identity of a suspect and/or an arrest, please reach out to the Detectives Bureau at 479-709-5116.

