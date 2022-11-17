FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a 12-year-old girl reported missing by a family member around 9 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Adrianna Robbinson

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, Adrianna Robbinson was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket with black or grey pants and white Nikes with a pink Nike swoosh.

The release says Robbinson is 5 ft. 1 in. tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she spoke to a friend in the 5200 block of Johnson Street around 6 p.m.

Police say if anyone has any information on Robbinson’s whereabouts, call 479-709-5100 or 911 for emergencies.