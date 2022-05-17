FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police say Leal was found safe.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing girl who wandered from her home on May 17.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, police are looking for Yaretzi Leal, 3. She wandered away from her home at the 3100 block of N. 6th Street at 9 p.m.

The release says Leal is 2 ft. tall and weighs 41 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and an extra thumb on her right hand.

According to the release, Leal was wearing multi-colored unicorn shorts, a white tank top, and had her hair in a ponytail.

If anyone has any information on Leal’s whereabouts, dial 911 or contact 479-709-5100.