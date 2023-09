FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for Joe Patton, 83, of Bella Vista, who was recently reported missing by a family member.

According to police, Patton is traveling in a dark blue Subaru with an Arkansas license plate number of 887 SCN.

Police say he was last seen in the 1900 block of Massard Road by a moving crew concerned with his well-being.

If anyone has any information that can help locate Patton, contact police at 479-709-5100.