FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing boy who reportedly left home on May 3 and has not been in contact with his family.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, police are looking for Jovany Vargas, 12. He is around 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

Jovany Vargas

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

Police say he was last seen wearing a green jersey with “Mexico” on the front and a blank back and walking southward in the 4100 block of North 31st Street.

If anyone has any information on Vargas’ whereabouts, call Fort Smith police at 479-709-5100.