FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing boy who was last seen at 3:15 p.m. on September 28 at Ramsay Junior High.

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, Thomas Walls, 12, was last seen wearing a shirt, joggers, and shoes, all black and red in color.

If anyone has any information on Walls’ whereabouts, call 479-709-5100.