FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 63-year-old man.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, police are looking for Ricky Thompson.

The release says Thompson was reported missing on August 29 by a concerned family member. He was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of South P Street.

If anyone has any information that can help find Thompson, call 911 or 479-709-5000.