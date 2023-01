FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing man last seen on Dec. 29.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, James Enoch, 63, was last seen in the area of 1300 N. 8th Street.

Police say he was reported missing by friends concerned for his well-being.

If anyone has any information that can help find Enoch, call 479-709-5100 or 911 for an emergency.