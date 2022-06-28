FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for assistance in locating a man reported missing on June 28.

According to a press release from the department, Ronald Casanova, 66, was reported missing by family members that have had difficulty reaching him and became concerned for his safety. They last made contact with him via text message on June 17.

At that time, he was reportedly at his residence in the 3600 block of Ridgeway Drive in Fort Smith. His phone is longer responsive.

If you have any information that could help, please call 479-709-5000 or dial 911.