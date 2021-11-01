Fort Smith police looking for missing teen

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who went missing November 1.

According to a Facebook post from the Fort Smith Police Department, Isaiah Castro, 14, of Stilwell, Okla. went missing out of Fort Smith.

Castro left on foot at the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and may have a disability, according to police.

Police say Castro was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans with a cross on the back pocket, a black hat, and tan work boots.

If anyone has any information on Castro’s whereabouts, contact Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5000.

