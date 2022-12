FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.

Hunter Dutton

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, Hunter Dutton, 13, was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 2 near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing seen in the photo above.

If anyone has any information on Dutton’s whereabouts, call 479-709-5100 or 911 for emergencies.