FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen on Jan. 4.

According to police, Ferris Thweatt was last seen wearing brown house slippers, red sweatpants, and a cream-colored hoodie.

Thweatt is around 6 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs around 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may be traveling with his biological mother, Desire Mitchell, 31.

Police ask to call 479-709-5100 with any information that can help locate Thweatt and verify his safety.