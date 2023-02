FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 13-year-old.

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, Tristan Clouse was last known to be wearing a black Nike hoodie, red Jordans and grey pants. The release says Clouse is around 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs around 150 lbs.

According to the release, he left an address in the 1400 block of North 38th and North N. Streets.

If anyone has any information on Clouse’s whereabouts, call 479-709-5100.