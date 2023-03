FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a teen reported missing by a family member on March 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Caylin Young

According to a tweet by the Fort Smith Police Department, Caylin Young, 13, left a home at the 8500 block of Meadow Drive wearing a white jacket and camouflage pants.

If anyone has any information on Young’s whereabouts, call (479) 709-5000.