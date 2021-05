FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing and endangered teen with autism.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Austin Woods. He was last seen on foot at North K Street. Coming from North 21st Street around 3:50-5:50 p.m.

Contact 911or 479-709-5100 with any information regarding Woods’ location.